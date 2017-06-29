Metropark system to take over Toledo Botanical Garden

One of the most beautiful destinations in Toledo will soon be a part of the Metropark system.

For the past 11 years, the Toledo Botanical Garden has been an affiliate of the Metroparks, but leaders worked alongside a non-profit organization, Toledo Grows.

However, the decision to turn the garden over to the Metropark system full time marks a significant change. Metroparks Spokesman Scott Carpenter promises they will continue to tradition of the garden.

"It's Toledo's Botanical Garden, it's the place for horticulture here in Toledo," Carpenter said. "We are committed to maintaining that heritage."

And although Metropark leaders say visitors may not notice a huge change when they come, they hope the small changes will not go unnoticed.

"Maybe adding a few new things to bring some additional folks out to discover the beautiful place," Carpenter said.

Carpenter believes the Metroparks will strengthen the garden is bringing the full force and resources of the park system like using the visitor center at Wildwood for booking weddings at the garden.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.