Ohio's U.S. Senators speak out about current state of health care reform

Top Senate Republicans agreed to add $45 billion to their health care plan Thursday to help fight the opioid abuse.

This agreement has left Ohioans wondering if that will move Republican Senator Rob Portman to jump on board with the Senate healthcare bill.

Last Tuesday, Portman said he would not support the bill. The Senator said he was worried that Ohioans on Medicaid would be hurt and the drug addicted wouldn't get enough help if the bill passed.

Although Portman believes that the additional $45 billion is a step in right direction for the opioid crisis, he is hoping that it won’t take money away from another fund that could help Ohioans, especially those with lower income.

Looking at the bigger picture, Portman said there are other fixes that need to be made.

“I've said you've got to be sure you have enough money coming in, year to year, to provide the resources for it so it can work. I'd also like to have a glide path to give the state of Ohio more time to be able to adjust, because otherwise I think some people could get hurt. So we're working on those issues still,” said Portman.

He also added that he would not vote on any new version of the health care bill until he hears an analysis of the costs and coverage from the Congressional Budget Office.

On the other side, Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown said the extra money for opioid addiction won’t work.

Brown said addicts need a complete healthcare plan to help them.

“I'm going to continue to talk to police officers and opioid counselors and others who tell me that the single best way to deal with opioid addiction is Medicaid, the most important tool. And I'll continue to fight like hell against taking that away from people,” said Brown.

Despite his own objections, Senator Portman said he's hopeful Republicans can make progress. Because he said Obamacare is failing.

