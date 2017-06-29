Firefighters warn charging phone could spark fire

Many parents simply accepted that kids use cell phones or tablets before bed, then leaving them attached to a charged beside their bed.

"I have kids and their cell phones. They end up laying on their beds and when they wake up in the morning, they are stuffed up under a pillow," said Pvt. Sterling Rahe of TFD. "And it's educating them that you got to give those electronic devices space to let off gas, get the heat away from them."

If you do not let the device "let off gas," fires can spark and quickly turn deadly. Phones that overheat while charging can easily melt charging cords and singe bedding or carpeting.

Pvt. Rahe says charging your phone in the right spot may save your life.

"It should be in an open area, set on a flat surface, not on carpet not any type of material," Pvt. Rahe said. "Hard surface that can again help circulate the air and cool the device as its charging."

The best advice from cell phone manufacturers is to charge phones and tablets on a bed stand or a separate room like a kitchen. If you are able, firefighters suggest charging the device during the day so you can keep an eye on it if it overheats.

Pvt. Rahe says it is important parents make sure their children understand phones and tablets can be dangerous.

"Make sure you are following up with them," Pvt. Rahe said. "Peak in the room before you go to bed and make sure they are off the bed and make sure they are not stuffed under a pillow."

