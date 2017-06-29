DART, TPD using teamwork to help heroin addicts

For the first five months of 2017, 911 operators took nearly 900 overdose calls.

The Lucas County DART team, with only 11 full-time and nine part-time officers, needs all the help they can get to cover the heavy load.

A Toledo police officer helped pick up the slack by taking someone who overdosed on heroin to the DART team rather than sending them to jail.

TPD officers respond to overdoses and deal with those addicted to heroin. Police also use undercover officers to bust those selling the drug.

Lt. Bobby Chromik with DART says this battle is much easier with a department and officers who understand that arrests and jail times will not put a stop to the heroin epidemic.

"But it is so humbling to have our own law enforcement family take that initiative and go out there," Lt. Chromik said. "And these officers did it because they knew it was the right thing to do."

Since DART began, their officers have been responsible for getting over 2,500 people the help they need to try and kick their addiction.

