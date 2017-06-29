New housing development breaks ground in Findlay

People working in Findlay or Hancock County will soon have a new living option.

With consistent years of job growth in Hancock County, the area has started to run short on housing for those new workers. This is why a local developer has committed to a large new residential development.

According to Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development, the county has seen a net gain of 1,000 new jobs every year over the last few years. But many of those new hires have had to commute to the area from outside the county because the real estate market has not been as robust.

"You can bring more jobs to the community, but where are they going to live?" said Director Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development Tim Mayle. "We'd like to increase our residential population, so these types of projects are extremely important in what we're trying to do here in Findlay and we want to be able to celebrate it."

Which is why developer John Aubry proposed a new 120 unit residential development called Horizon Pointe Villas. His company Investech Holdings owns the neighboring apartment complex and has been at 100 percent tenancy for the last four years.

Phase 1 of the complex will feature 40 two-bedroom and eight three-bedroom ranch homes with a two-car garage and laundry room. The first homes will be move-in ready by August. All of those homes have been leased.

Aubry attributes the success of this project to the synergy between the county, city and private sectors.

"Confidence that they were going to do the right things to bring the right jobs in this community and that we could invest our money and fill our units and get a good return on our investment," Aubry said. "It was the best group that I could have worked with."

All current units will be finished this fall. Phase 2 will break ground next spring for an additional 70 units.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.