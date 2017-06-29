City of Monroe lifts boil advisory

The water is safe to drink again after a boil advisory was issued by the City of Monroe on Thursday evening for people who live in the southeast end of its water system.

The advisory involved an area bounded by LaPlaisance Road, south of Hull Road to the south end of Bolles Harbor.

The county issued the advisory due to an e-coli outbreak.

On Saturday the city issued a notice that said corrective measures have been taken and no coliform bacteria have been detected in follow-up testing of the system’s water.

Water and Utilities Director Barry LaRoy said about 500 customers were affected by the e-coli. He says only one sampling in the southeast portion of the water system turned up the contamination.

