City of Monroe issues boil advisory

The City of Monroe issued a boil advisory Thursday evening for people who live in the southeast end of its water system.

The advisory involves an area bounded by LaPlaisance Road, south of Hull Road to the south end of Bolles Harbor.

The county issued the advisory due to an e-coli outbreak.

Water and Utilities Director Barry LaRoy says about 500 customers are affected by the e-coli. He says only one sampling in the southeast portion of the water system turned up the contamination.

The Water Department expects the problem will be resolved in about 48 hours.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.