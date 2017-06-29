"Young Driver Protection Bill" aims to cut down on teen crashes

If you're the parent of a teenager looking to get their drivers license, you want to make sure you child is safe behind the wheel.

Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that would change the rules for the first year a driver has his or her license.

AAA announced their support of the "Young Driver Protection Bill." One of those reasons is because it limits the time young drivers can be on the road at night.

The bill would change the rules for new drivers. The current midnight curfew would get bumped up to 9 p.m.

"In the state of Ohio, for example, 75 percent of the crashes with teens happen between 9 p.m. and midnight," Bob Kazmierczak of AAA said.

The bill would also require new drivers to hold their permit for a year instead of six months. This translates to more time driving with an adult in the car.

"Then they'll be able to experience winter and all sorts of weather events, that normally they would not," said Kazmierczak.

Drivers say it's a good idea.

"They're talking to who's with them or they're texting or they're talking on the phone or whatever the case may be," Jennifer Walton. "I think that anything that prolongs the amount of time they have to learn how to drive, to learn to be more responsible, is a good thing."

AAA says last year about 8,300 people were either hurt or killed in Ohio teen driver crashes, a 15 percent increase from 2014.

The bill has only been introduced at this point. WTOL 11 will keep you updated on its process through the legislature.

