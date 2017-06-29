Experts explain algal bloom toxins to public at UT

Algae was the topic of discussion at the University of Toledo Medical Center Thursday afternoon.

UT’s Water Task Force hosted an event to teach the public about algal bloom toxins and how it can impact the water and people who use it.

Researchers are currently working to determine the effects of algal bloom toxins on the liver by testing mice. One expert said algal bloom toxins is a worldwide problem, not just an issue in the Great Lakes.

“So there's really a global interest in this problem and also a global interest in trying to figue out ways to monitor, detect and diagnose whether someone's been exposed to microcystin or other toxins that are produced by algae in the water systems,” said David Kennedy who is an assistant professor of medicine.

UT is using $12.5 million in grants to study algal blooms and invasive species such as Asian carp.

