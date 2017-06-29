Comedy team visits Toledo to try famous restaurants

"Number Six With Cheese" is a comedy team based out of Chicago.

Comedians Sean Ely and Corey Wagner travel to famous fast food locations and local hot spots of whatever city they are in.

The boys were in Toledo this week to try Tony Packo's, Rudy's Hot Dog and Inky's Pizza.

Their first stop was to Tony Packo's and Rudy's Hot Dog to see who has the best coney dog in Toledo.

Wagner is a Toledo native so he had some experience with the food, but it was Ely's first time trying Tony Packo's.

"I've had a Rudy's dog before and I loved it," Ely said.

So did Tony Packo's change his mind as to who has the best dog in the Glass City?

Ely had to admit that he was still a Rudy's fan, but really enjoyed Tony Packo's.

"Crushed it, loved it all," Ely said of both places.

The next day, the boys moved on to Inky's Pizza.

"It's so unique and different," Wagner told Ely.

Ely had to agree.

"Everything about it is good. Toppings are super flavorful, the cheese is goey but not overpowering, the sauce is phenomenal," said Ely.

Ely is a Detroit native, but gave Inky's Pizza two thumbs up.

"I like how Toledo doesn't try to do pizza like somebody else, they do it their own way," Ely said.

