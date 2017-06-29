Fort Meigs to celebrate Fourth of July with War of 1812 reenactment

It will be a nice evening for grilling out and campfires. Temperatures will be dropping through the 60s with wind speeds less than 10 mph.More >>
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced his opposition to the Senate's GOP health care bill Tuesday, saying it "falls short."More >>
Ohio Gov. John Kasich says the U.S. Senate needs to fix its version of a bill to overhaul the American Care Act with bipartisan cooperation.More >>
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is traveling to Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia this weekend to urge fellow senators to oppose Senate health care legislation and retain the Affordable Care Act.More >>
Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Fort Meigs visitors will experience a recreation of the original 1813 Independence Day celebration as they watch soldiers fire the cannons, toast to the nations and listen to war music.More >>
"Number Six With Cheese" is a comedy team based out of Chicago. Comedians Sean Ely and Corey Wagner travel to famous fast food locations and local hot spots of whatever city they are in. The boys were in Toledo this week to try Tony Packo's, Rudy's Hot Dog and Inky's Pizza. Their first stop was to Tony Packo's and Rudy's Hot Dog to see who has the best coney dog in Toledo. Wagner is a Toledo native so he had some experience with the food, but it was Ely's first tim...More >>
Local artists of all skill levels will be given the chance to showcase their talent at a regional art exhibition with the chance to win $1,500 in cash prizes and gift certificates.More >>
It's hard to believe that summer is flying by so fast, but it's almost time to get ready for the Fourth of July.More >>
A Monroe County mother is in jail after trying to set a car on fire with her son inside on Tuesday.More >>
