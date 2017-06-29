Fort Meigs to celebrate Fourth of July with War of 1812 reenactment

Fort Meigs visitors will be able to see where Ohio’s independence was secured during the War of 1812 in celebration of the Fourth of July.

Beginning at 2 p.m., visitors will experience a recreation of the original 1813 Independence Day celebration at Fort Meigs as they watch soldiers fire the cannons, toast to the nations and listen to war music.

Hands-on activities and weapons demonstrations will also be provided by Fort Meigs’ workers acting as soldiers and civilians from the War of 1812.

Entry fees for adults are $8, $7 for seniors and $4 for students. OHC members, active duty U.S. military and children five and under are free.

The Fort Meigs site is open from noon until 5 p.m. on July 4.

