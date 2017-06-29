10th Annual NOWOH Art Exhibition to celebrate regional artists with cash prizes

Local artists of all skill levels will be given the chance to showcase their talent at a regional art exhibition with the chance to win $1,500 in cash prizes and gift certificates.

Bowling Green State University (BGSU) is set to host the 10th Annual Northwest Ohio (NOWOH) Community Art Exhibition July 14.

NOWOH plans to celebrate regional artists in a professional setting that is free and open to the public, located at the BGSU Fine Arts Center.

The exhibition will begin at 7 p.m. with a gallery talk by the award juror Robert Thurmer, followed by the opening reception. Thurmer has been the director of the Cleveland State University Art gallery for 27 years and is a professor of art studio at CTU.

Light refreshments will also be provided.

In addition to the cash prizes and gift certificates, awards such as Best of Show, People’s Choice, the Kiwanis Young Artist Award and the Toledo Federation of Arts Societies Award will also be given.

Artists must be 16 years of age or older to enter. Registration fees for artists between the ages of 16 and 18 are $15 and $30 for artists 19 and older. Online registration is open until July 1. Artists may also enter in person July 8. More information about entering can be found here.

The exhibition is also in need of volunteers to assist with the set up and break down of the event as well as gallery hosting.

Artists who volunteer for the event will receive a registration discount.

For information about volunteering, contact Jacqueline Nathan at galleries@bgsu.edu.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.