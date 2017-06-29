Local actress to become series regular on CBS show 'Zoo'

Some of you might be familiar with the TV show "Zoo" that airs on CBS.

The show is based on a book by best-selling author James Patterson in which animals start planning coordinated attacks on humans.

The cast if fairly unknown, but you might recognize a familiar face if you live in Toledo.

Gracie Dzienny, who will play Clementine Lewis on the show, is a native of Toledo.

The 21-year-old and youngest of three siblings started her career as a model after winning a L'Oreal contest when she was five.

Dzienny moved to New York to model and started appearing in commercials.

She has also appeared in the Nickelodeon show "Supah Ninjas" and has reoccurring roles in "Chasing Life" and "State of Affairs" according to Deadline.

Back home, Gracie attended Anthony Wayne High School.

Dzienny enjoys baking, crafting, dancing and yoga, according to IMBD.

She also actively posts to her Instagram account.

We love to see our local residents achieving their dreams! Great job, Gracie!

If you would like to see more celebrities with roots in the Toledo area, visit here.

