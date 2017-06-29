TPD looking for 13-year-old boy - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD looking for 13-year-old boy

Jordan Phillips (Source: TPD) Jordan Phillips (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

 The Toledo Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday. 

Police say Jordan Phillips was last seen on Wednesday around 2 p.m.

Police say Phillips was supposed to be at the East Toledo Community Center around that time, but never showed up. 

He is described as a white male standing at 5'3" and weighing 120 pounds.

Phillips has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and hiking boots.

Anyone with information should call the Toledo Police Detective Bureau at 419-245-3142.

