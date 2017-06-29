Missing 13-year-old Toledo boy found - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Missing 13-year-old Toledo boy found

Jordan Phillips (Source: TPD) Jordan Phillips (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

 The Toledo Police Department have located 13-year-old Jordan Phillips. 

Police say  Phillips went missing on Wednesday around 2 p.m.

Police say Phillips was supposed to be at the East Toledo Community Center around that time, but never showed up. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly