New partial travel ban takes effect for 6 countries

Airport authorities say they see an uptick in travel around springtime.
DETROIT (WTOL) -

The new revised travel ban is now in effect.

This follows a mixed ruling by the Supreme Court on Monday and impacts people from six Muslim-majority countries. 

The number of people traveling for the Fourth of July is expected to be the highest it's ever been. 

The travel ban could affect holiday plans for people going coming in and going out of the Detroit Metro Airport. 

The ban affects people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

However, it is a partial travel ban.

This means the ban only applies to visitors who lack ties in the U.S.

Anyone with a bona fide relationship to someone in the U.S. will be allowed to continue to enter the country. 

Examples would be if a U.S. citizen claims close relatives from one of the targeted countries, or if a U.S. business has given a job to a worker from one of those countries.

This covers a majority of visitors from those countries. 

This recent ruling means officials at the Department of Homeland Security and state will have to sort through each application submitted by travelers from those countries to determine if they have a strong enough link to enter the U.S.

The ban continues to be a hot-button issue, but many people are saying it's a far better compromise than the first proposed travel ban.

