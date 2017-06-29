End Of June Storms

Warm and humid summer weather is back and it means a returning chance of summertime thunderstorms. Scattered thunderstorms are likely both Thursday and Friday.



Some of the storms could be strong or severe with strong gusty winds, small hail and frequent lightning.







Here is a view of our hour-by-hour forecast showing the scattered nature of storms. We'll be watching as a cluster of overnight storms late Thursday and Friday morning may lead to some heavy rainfall totals.



