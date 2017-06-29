End Of June Storms

Warm and humid summer weather is back and it means a returning chance of summertime thunderstorms. Scattered thunderstorms are likely both Thursday and Friday.
Some of the storms could be strong or severe with strong gusty winds, small hail and frequent lightning.
Here is a view of our hour-by-hour forecast showing the scattered nature of storms. We'll be watching as a cluster of overnight storms late Thursday and Friday morning may lead to some heavy rainfall totals.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.