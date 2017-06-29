Man accused of assaulting two TPD officers - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of assaulting two TPD officers

Deatrion Toney (Source: TPD) Deatrion Toney (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man is accused of assault two Toledo police officers on Tuesday.

Deatrion Toney, 28, was being transported to St. Vincent's in an ambulance when he began getting out of his cot and refusing to listen to medical personnel. 

The medics then called for assistance from police officers in St. Vincent's ER lot.

When two TPD officers approached the ambulance, Toney came out of the ambulance and began aggressively throwing punches at the officers.

Both officers were injured in the attack.

One suffered injuries to his back and neck and the other suffered serious harm.

Toney is being charged with felonious assault. 

