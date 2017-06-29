Semi fire causes traffic jam on Turnpike

A semi caught fire on the Ohio Turnpike early Thursday morning.

The fire occurred on the Turnpike near the bridge over the Maumee River around 1 a.m.

Police say the semi was hauling multiple cars when it caught fire.

Several of those cars are damaged.

It is unclear at this time if there are any injuries or what sparked the fire.

It is unclear at this time if there are any injuries or what sparked the fire.

