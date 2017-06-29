Altercation leaves one stabbed, one arrested

One man is injured and another man is behind bars in a downtown Toledo stabbing on Thursday morning.

The stabbing occurred on Huron and Washington Streets at Ye Olde Cock-N-Bull tavern around 1 a.m.

Police say two men got into an argument at the tavern when one man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man in the abdomen.

Police say the victim did not know he had been stabbed until he pulled up his shirt and saw blood.

Police say the altercation then moved to the Bronze Boar down the street.

The bartender at the Bronze Boar called the police and reported that his friend had been stabbed.

The victim was then transported to the hospital for treatment.

The man responsible for the stabbing was taken into custody and transported to the hospital to treat injuries he obtained during the altercation.

Police say the victim is expected to survive.

