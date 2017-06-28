Woman concerned over future of health care coverage

As the Senators debated the fate of the American Care Act, a Toledo couple says the act may threaten their coverage.

Ashley Butler was born with Cystic Fibrosis and spent much of her life in and out of the hospital.

Ten years ago, Butler received a life-saving double lung transplant.

Butler is now married to her husband Bo and living a mostly normal life. However, she takes multiple medications daily and sees a doctor once a month. She also needs expensive lab work.

Right now, that is all covered by her insurance from her employer. Her medications are covered by Medicare.

"But it looks like even further down the road they want to leave in the option to almost entirely obliterate it," Butler said. "And that's scary not just to us because there are a lot of people who rely on Medicare for a lot of things, even basic things like pregnancy."

If Butler's private insurance chooses not to cover her pre-existing condition, or their Medicare is cut, Butler says she would spend more time in the hospital.

John McAvoy with the conservative coalition says he is against the current bill. Instead he wants Republicans to completely repeal Obamacare. Afterward, a bill can better address issues like Butler's.

"And then the replacement portion is now you can sit down and address the problems that some people have in their healthcare for instance pre-existing conditions," McAvoy said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is aiming to send a revised version of his health-care bill to the Congressional Budget Office as soon as Friday.

