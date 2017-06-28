Advocates picket candidate night to raise awareness for Lake Erie

Declaring Lake Erie impaired has been an ongoing discussion since the 2014 water crisis.

Advocates for a clean Lake Erie were raising awareness to candidates vying for city office on Wednesday.

The Laborers Local 500 had a candidate forum, where they heard from more than 20 candidates running for judge, city council, mayor and more. While they were using the night to find out who their members would endorse, another group stood here along the sidewalk.

"We are asking everybody that is running for office to declare the lake impaired so that we can demand the EPA to make it an impaired lake and then there will be rules, regulations and clean up," said Sue Carter, member of Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie. "As it is now candidates aren't doing that and if it isn't their first issue then they shouldn't be running for office."

With signs reading "Council our H2O is waiting for you" and "Don't give up the lake," Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie held an informational picket outside the Laborers Local 500 candidate night. One city council candidate spoke with them beforehand.

"Water is incredibly important to our region," said Sam Melden, a democratic candidate for Toledo City Council. "We started here because of our proximity to the lake and we need to protect it so we have a great future."

Candidates pleaded their case for endorsement from the laborers union. The issue of our water did come up for the mayoral candidates. For the issue of impaired status two candidates stand at odds.

"Sticking your head in the sand like an ostrich doesn't make a problem go away, it's just a way of ignoring the problem," said Wade Kapszukiewcz, a democratic candidate for Toledo Mayor. "Lake Erie is impaired, we should say it's impaired because before we do that we can't fix the problem."

"You can have a declaration, I want action and there's action that's being taken," explained Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson. "And one of the things we need to know is what does an impaired status really mean?"

The mayor says the city is advocating at a federal level and more, but others continue to hope for the impaired status of Lake Erie and say they will fight until it's done.

Members of the Laborers Local 500 were able to suggest who they'd like to see the union to support for the upcoming election, those results are expected to come in the future.

