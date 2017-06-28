German-based grocery chain expanding to Oregon

A new grocery store may soon open in Oregon.

Lidl is a German-based grocery chain. The company hopes to expand to the Midwest after opening several stores in the South.

Lidl's newest store is slated to open on Navarre Avenue, but some resident have concerns with the location.

"It's kind of concerning because Freeway Plaza is a landmark that's been in the area long as I can for as long as I can remember," said Oregon resident Denise Ray. "And I was born in St. Charles way back when. So it's always been there it's a very popular location."

The plan for the new store still needs final approval by the Oregon City Council.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.