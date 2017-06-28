Crowds protest Senate healthcare bill, fear changes will be harmful for thousands of Ohioans

A crowd gathered in front of Senator Portman’s office to protest the Senate healthcare bill Wednesday afternoon.

Protesters demanded that Portman opposed cuts on Medicaid affecting people with disabilities and seniors.

They said the proposed changes to the healthcare bill cut Medicaid and be detrimental for thousands of Ohioans.

“Hopefully they will see these protests happening around the country and wake up and realize you can't pull the rug out from so many people,” said protester Dan Wiokians.

The Ability Center of Greater Toledo is a non-profit Center for Independent Living serving northwest Ohio. Many people there are on Medicaid.

