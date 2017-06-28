Cherry Street Mission and St. Paul's Community Center to serve meals at new Mac Street Cafe

In celebration of its 70th year of service, the Cherry Street Mission opened its newest addition, the Mac Street Café.

The renovation comes at the time as a new partnership with a fellow downtown charity is formed.

The Mac Street Café is equipped to seat up to 300 people maximum. The Cherry Street Mission will not only use that space to feed their patrons, but also those from St. Paul’s Community Center.

Beginning July 1, St. Paul’s lunch meal will be served at the Mac Street Café.

The $3.3 million project was considered with the partnership between the two charities in mind.

Dan Rogers, the CEO of the Cherry Street Mission said the partnership just makes sense. For years, the two non-profit organizations have served essentially the same meal less than a half mile away from one another.

"When we envisioned this project four years ago, we actually developed a few non-negotiable covenants. One of them being that we would not start something that already existed in our community. And when you develop that as a covenant you force yourself out into collaboration," said Rogers.

The program is part of the continued mission to provide meals, seven days a week, 365 days a year to anyone in need.

