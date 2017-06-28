Cherry Street Mission and St. Paul's Community Center to serve meals at new Mac Street Cafe

It will be a nice evening for grilling out and campfires. Temperatures will be dropping through the 60s with wind speeds less than 10 mph.More >>
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced his opposition to the Senate's GOP health care bill Tuesday, saying it "falls short."More >>
Ohio Gov. John Kasich says the U.S. Senate needs to fix its version of a bill to overhaul the American Care Act with bipartisan cooperation.More >>
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is traveling to three Midwestern states this weekend to urge fellow senators to oppose Senate health care legislation and retain the Affordable Care Act.More >>
Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.More >>
A Thunderbirds Air Force jet went off a runway during preparations for an Ohio air show, injuring the pilot and causing a performance to be canceled.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Cherry Street Mission had a big celebration for the unveiling of its new café by serving free pancakes Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A crowd gathered in front of Senator Portman’s office to protest the Senate healthcare bill Wednesday afternoon. Protesters demanded that Portman opposed cuts on Medicaid affecting people with disabilities and seniors.More >>
The Cherry Street Mission will not only use Mac Street Cafe to feed their patrons, but also those from St. Paul’s Community Center beginning July 1,More >>
The weather is about to get bumpy Thursday and Friday. ALERT DAYS have been issued for thunderstorms with a risk of severe weather.More >>
First Solar laid off 450 employees last year, marking one of the darkest days in the company's history. But Wednesday was a step toward the future.More >>
