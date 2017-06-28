New technology finally arrives at First Solar

First Solar laid off 450 employees last year, marking one of the darkest days in the company's history. But Wednesday was a step toward the future.

A large box containing the first of ten shipments to make up a tool that will help build the next generation Series 6 solar modules arrived in Perrysburg Township from Germany.

"We deposit a very thin film of conductive material on a sheet of glass and this coater is that central piece that coats the conductive material onto the glass," explained Steve Krum of First Solar.

The workers were excited for the arrival. Employees cheered the truck as it pulled into First Solar and even took selfies in front of the truck.

The new production line will be a mile long, snaking its way through First Solar's current space.

"I think it really does turn the corner for First Solar and for Wood County," said Wood County Commissioner Doris Herringshaw. "Solar energy is certainly becoming a very viable piece of many manufacturing facilities."

Production of the Series 4 panels will continue, but the current workforce will also begin working on the new Series 6.

"And as that market increases, if there's that demand, then we have got the potential to be beginning full scale on both of those lines again," Krum said. "So potential for increased headcount."

First Solar hopes to have the new solar panels commercially available by the middle of 2018.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.