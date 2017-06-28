One pound of marijuana found in car after traffic stop

A traffic stop resulted in Napoleon police finding one pound of marijuana and more Wednesday evening.

After police pulled over Spencer Nelson, 20, and a K-9 unit searched his car, one pound of marijuana was found.

Nelson, along with his passenger Morgan Wyse, 18, were both charged with possession of drugs.

Following the traffic stop, the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force searched Nelson and Wyse’s home and found additional drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The incident will be presented to the Henry County Prosecutor at the next Henry County Grand Jury for further charges.

