Plans for Commerce Paper Building and Metzger Produce

One of the first buildings drivers see coming into downtown is getting new life.

City Council approved 75 loft style apartments in the Commerce Paper building Tuesday.

"The developer already previously announced his intentions to come down here and purchase the building but what he needed to do was ask permission to have more units than what the code calls for”, said Cindy Kerr, the Director of the Downtown Improvement District.

Kerr says this is about 20 more units, than the original zoning for the building on Ontario Street.

With an average of around one and a half people per apartment downtown, this could expand the downtown population by more than a 100, while also rejuvenating a building that’s been in Toledo since 1912.

"Obviously we are replacing that paper business now with families and so they're busy seven days a week whereas that business was an active community just five days a week," said Kerr.

The building developer has yet to release a timeline for construction.

About 96% of rental space downtown is full right now.

Another smaller project was also announced Wednesday. The Metzger produce building won a state tax credit of more than $600,000 t from the Preservation Society.

"That's to convert that building into five apartments and then also restaurants based on the first floor so downtown Toledo keeps growing incrementally, sometimes it's by 75 units, sometimes it's by five, but it all starts to add up”, said Kerr.

A list of all downtown living can be found here.

