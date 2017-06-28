FIRST ALERT DAYS: Thursday and Friday

The weather is about to get bumpy Thursday and Friday. ALERT DAYS have been issued for thunderstorms with a risk of severe weather.

You will notice a difference first thing Thursday morning. While there may be a shower or thundershower at any time of the day, the risk of stronger storms appears highest from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Showers and thunderstorms may continue into the night.

At this point the focus for storms Friday looks best across lower Michigan. If things come together just right there is the potential of severe weather. For this reason the FIRST ALERT Team is keeping a close watch. Be sure to check back for updates.

Robert Shiels WTOL