Oops...What you should not be putting in the recycle bin

Trash inspectors are taking to the streets in Toledo, glancing in trash bins and educating neighbors on what they can and cannot recycle.

The inspectors open up the blue bins from Republic, peek inside and then point out items that belong in the landfill instead.

"We've instructed the inspectors not to rummage through," said Bill Franklin, the Toledo Commissioner of Public Services. "They just open up the lid and look see what's on top and kind of get a visual on it, but, this isn't a garbage search."

After looking in the bins, they fill out a door hanger either giving them an 'Oops' sign indicating what they should not have recycled or a smiley face.

"I hate to give out an oops, but they're going to learn today,” one of the inspectors said.

Around 30 percent of what is recycled in our area is contaminated. With this new push, city leaders hope that number will be cut in half. One of the most common items inspectors see are plastic bags.

"When they get to the actual mechanisms at the recycle facility they can get in the conveyor system, tangle up and shut the line down," Franklin said.

Other problem items include yard waste, clothing, and kitchen waste. This program is meant solely for education, but in the future, there could be consequences.

"We'll come back, circle back and check the places where we had issues and see how if they made improvement, if they haven't then we could go to a OSHA violation would could eventually lead to a fine,” Franklin said.

Inspections continue until November.

