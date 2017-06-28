Terra State holds groundbreaking ceremony for new housing building

It will be a nice evening for grilling out and campfires. Temperatures will be dropping through the 60s with wind speeds less than 10 mph.More >>
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced his opposition to the Senate's GOP health care bill Tuesday, saying it "falls short."
Ohio Gov. John Kasich says the U.S. Senate needs to fix its version of a bill to overhaul the American Care Act with bipartisan cooperation.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is traveling to three Midwestern states this weekend to urge fellow senators to oppose Senate health care legislation and retain the Affordable Care Act.
Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
Trash inspectors are taking to the streets in Toledo, glancing in trash bins and educating neighbors on what they can and cannot recycle.
The weather is about to get bumpy Thursday and Friday. ALERT DAYS have been issued for thunderstorms with a risk of severe weather.
One of the first buildings drivers see coming into downtown is getting new life. City Council approved 75 loft style apartments in the Commerce Paper building Tuesday.
Housing is offered by only one community college in Ohio. Terra State Community College will soon be the second.
People in Fremont thought the long suffering fight over the removal of the Ballville dam was over, but now there is something else to argue over.
