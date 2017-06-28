Terra State holds groundbreaking ceremony for new housing building

Housing is offered by only one community college in Ohio. Terra State Community College will soon be the second.

Terra State Community College broke ground Wednesday for their future 200 residence housing facility on campus. Local leaders and administrators gathered to mark the momentous day.

The 200 bed Landings at Terra Village will offer a variety of room types, along with 5,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor that includes a convenience mart, college bookstore, a cafe and bakery and a credit union.

The finished building is designed to accommodate expansion in the future for additional rooms.

"Everyone here sees that this is a great thing for the city of Fremont and Sandusky County, and really for Terra State and our students. That's what we're thrilled to be able to do," said Terra State President Jerome Webster.

The housing will be move in ready for the 2018 Fall Semester.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.