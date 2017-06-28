Large log jam builds up behind ice control structure near Ballville Dam

People in Fremont thought the long suffering fight over the removal of the Ballville dam was over, but now there is something else to argue over.

The ice control structure at the soon be demolished Ballville dam, has been in place for a few months now. But with it, a quite large log jam has become a new problem.

The ice control structure was mandated by the Army Corps of Engineers if the city wanted to remove the dam.

Last week, city crews confirmed a log jammed had piled up behind the pylons. Now the city will need to appropriate funds to remove the debris.

"We're prepared to go back to Council to appropriate the necessary dollars we need to keep up on that and to keep it clean," said Fremont mayor Danny Sanchez

Ray Grob was a longtime opponent of the dam removal. He photographed and wrote on dozens of rivers in North America. Grob even published a book on the Sandusky River.

He said now the ice control structure will regularly cause log jams that will need to be constantly removed, especially in years with heavier rains.

"Without those there, most of that stuff would end up in Sandusky Bay. Now it's going to have to be picked out of there and hauled someplace, and heaven knows where. So, it's just going to be a yearly problem, usually much worse than it is now." said Grob.

Mayor Sanchez says the jam isn't an immediate danger, and may be removed once the dam removal begins early Fall.

"But, this is something we're going to have to anticipate yearly and determine whether we have to do this more than once a year. " said Sanchez.

The city is currently evaluating the cost of removal.

