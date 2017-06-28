Livonia police link man accused of attempted rape to missing woman case

An attempted rape investigation has led to new developments in the search for a missing Detroit-area woman.

Danielle Stislicki went missing last December after leaving work.

Livonia police said they have a man in custody who they believe can provide some answers about Stislicki and are labeling him as a person of interest.

The suspect was arrested for another incident involving attempted rape charges from last September.

“It starts with asking questions and then we start to get our answers and from there build, not just for Danielle but for other missing people because it's a big problem,” said Richard Stislicki, Danielle Stislicki’s father.

The suspect formerly worked with Danielle as a security guard. He is expected to be formally charged for the attempted rape incident Wednesday.

