Bedford Fire Department warns about letter asking for money for fire equipment

The Bedford Fire Department is not holding any fundraisers right now and not asking you for money. But a phony letter getting mailed out to residents hopes to convince them otherwise.

Homeowners started getting the letters earlier this week. It's pretty official looking and says it is the 2017 Lambertville Area Annual Fund Drive.

The letter asks for a suggested donation of $10 but is likely hoping for more. The letter then bluntly states, "What if you had a fire and no one came to put it out."

“It seems to imply that certainly the money is coming or staying here in the community,” said Chief Adam Massingill of the Bedford Fire Department.

He said people have been calling all week and asking where the money will be used.

But the letter didn't come from the fire department here. It says it is out of Kansas. But the website for the Volunteer Firefighter Alliance is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. It says it is a non-profit that provides fire protection equipment to volunteer fire departments.

If it's not a scam, Chief Massingill says they should have contacted them first.

“If we were going to do a fundraiser, it would be advertised locally," Chief Massingill explained. "We'd get the word out to the public, but we certainly would never blindly solicit through mail without a lot of public knowledge, a lot of public sharing.”

If you have any questions about future fire department fundraisers, you should call the Bedford Fire Department and ask or check their Facebook page, where that information would be posted

WTOL called the number on the website but couldn't get through to anyone.

WTOL also sent an e-mail to the organization. They replied saying their fundraising campaign started in Michigan in March. They claim the money would go to their organization to benefit their programs.

