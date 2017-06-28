Toledo suspends Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area for Easter fight

After only two week, Toledo Police Chief George Kral suspended the Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area for the weekend.

This is in response to the upcoming boxing matches Friday night at the Huntington Center.

In February, Robert Easter Jr.'s victory over against Luis Cruz brought record crowds to downtown Toledo. However after the conclusion of the match, police responded to several fights happening on the streets.

Dan Martinez owns Downtown Johnny's right across form the Huntington Center.

He along with other bar owners who participate in the Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area, also known as DORA, think police made the right decision in suspending it for the night.

"It's a rowdy crowd, a rowdy event happening," Martinez said. "You gotta be careful. It's always better safe then sorry."

Blocks away at the Durty Bird, management agrees safety is key for DORA to work. For that reason, they expected blackout dates.

"Being that DORA is new, we want to make sure it is safe and have everything under control," said K.C Saint John of the Durty Bird. "So with some of these larger events, just easing into it I think it is a smart move."

DORA took effect on June 15. Since, events such as concerts by Journey and Maxwell, as well as Mud Hens games, have gone on without issue.

However, Chief Kral believes due to the abnormally large crowds and the fact DORA is so new, suspending it for the night was the prudent thing to do.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.