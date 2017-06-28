LCCC offering 'Fido Freedom Days' during Fourth of July celebrations

While many Americans will be celebrating the Fourth of July with family and friends, animal shelters across the country will have to work overtime.

Shelters work hard during the holiday because pets often get separated from their human families during Fourth of July celebrations such as firework events and parties.

As a result, the Lucas County Canine Care and Control is offering “Fido Freedom Days.” The offer is allowing owners to pick up their lost pet without charge. All that is needed to retrieve the lost animal is a valid Lucas County dog license.

The offer will be available from July 1 through July 9.

