Several protest against Justice Department's Public Safety Partnership with Toledo

The Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo, along with several concerned citizens, held a protest Wednesday afternoon.
They were protesting the city of Toledo’s involvement in the Justice Department’s Public Safety Partnership.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the program last week. He said the program is aimed at the stopping violent crime in the country.
However protesters believe the program is reactionary, racist and bigoted.
“We do not agree with the Department Of Justice's plan to include Toledo in the 12 cities in a program where there is no understanding of what will be going on. All we know is that the Department Of Justice will be heavily involved," said one of the protesters.
The group said it is also concerned that both President Trump and Sessions have called for an increase in strategies on policing minority groups. They believe these strategies are called to be more aggressive and will employ tactics that target communities of color.
