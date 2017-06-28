Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: June 25, 2017

Before he announced he's running for governor of Ohio, Attorney General Mike DeWine talked with Jerry about Ohio's opioid crisis and allegations Mr. DeWine had had his "head in the sand" for too long. And, yes, he explains why he wants to be governor.

The Regional Growth Partnership has just seen three years of record growth and president Dean Monske joins Jerry to explain why development efforts are going so well for his privately-funded organization (and that's one of the keys to its success).

Then Mike Hull fills us in on the amazing work being done daily for very sick kids at St. Jude Children's Hospital. Survival rates are way up, and right now people have a chance to help St. Jude's and maybe win a brand new home in Perrysburg.