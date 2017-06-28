Cherry Street Mission celebrates grand opening of it new cafe

The Cherry Street Mission had a big celebration for the unveiling of its new café by serving free pancakes Wednesday afternoon.

The grand opening of the Mac Street Café is the newest addition to the Life Revitalization Center at Cherry Street.

Generous donations from multiple sponsors helped create the 7,000 square foot space, including $1,000,000 from the Defiance based Credit Adjustments.

The cafe is equipped to provide meals to 300 people maximum at a time.

Dan Rogers, the Cherry Street Mission CEO, spoke about how creating community and building relationships is sometimes done through a meal.

The hope for the Mac Street Café is to create a common space for those who may be struggling to find a new opportunity.

“I mean think about this is a community café. There is potentially men and women that are going to be sitting at one of these tables, homeless or in poverty, and having lunch with a guy or a lady who can’t find the right people to hire. Imagine that in that single moment, lives could change just because a meal was leveraged,” said Rogers.

The Mac Street Café’s logo is a combination of the past and present.

The word “Mac” comes from the building formerly being known as Macomber Vocational High School. “Street” is pulled from the Cherry Street Mission.

