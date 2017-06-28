Congress approves amendment to help provide $600K in lead-based - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Congress approves amendment to help provide $600K in lead-based paint, housing rehabilitation

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Congress approved an amendment late Tuesday to help south Toledo neighborhoods with Toledo lead-based paint and housing rehabilitation efforts.

The amendment will help provide at least $600,000 over the next two years with local and state support.

The program requires private or nonprofit support to match $150,000 each year to enable the city to receive the state assistance.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly