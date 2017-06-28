Crews rescue man after sailboat capsizes

Crews rescued a 65-year-old man whose sailboat capsized on Wednesday.

The rescue occurred by Walbridge Park in south Toledo.

Officials said the wind caught the man's sailboat, causing it to overturn.

Toledo Fire Department's Water Rescue Unit was called to get the man out of the water.

The man was not injured.

The boat suffered no damage.

