Winner of Washington's Mega Millions jackpot arrested on drug charges in Upper Sandusky

A man who won a Mega Millions jackpot was arrested on drug charges on Sunday.

The Wyandot County Sheriff's Office said Michael Goines of Seattle was arrested on U.S. 23 near State Route 199 around 6 p.m.

Police responded to the scene after Goines crashed into a guardrail.

Police said they found drugs, a stolen handgun and $10,000 in the car.

Washington's Lottery said Goines won a $25 million jackpot in July.

