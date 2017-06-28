Winner of Washington's Mega Millions jackpot arrested on drug charges in Upper Sandusky

Winner of Washington's Mega Millions jackpot arrested on drug ch - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A man who won a Mega Millions jackpot was arrested on drug charges on Sunday. 

The Wyandot County Sheriff's Office said Michael Goines of Seattle was arrested on U.S. 23 near State Route 199 around 6 p.m.

Police responded to the scene after Goines crashed into a guardrail. 

Police said they found drugs, a stolen handgun and $10,000 in the car. 

Washington's Lottery said Goines won a $25 million jackpot in July.

