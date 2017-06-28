New bill may legalize shooting off fireworks in Ohio

Shooting off fireworks in Ohio may be legal now due to a new bill.

The proposal would only work for certain fireworks that shoot out of a tube and provide a bigger display to be legal.

Fireworks that are similar to community shows would not be included in the bill.

Some lawmakers believe that since there are some people in the community that light fireworks off anyway, it would make sense to make some of those fireworks legal.

