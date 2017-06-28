Sen. Rob Portman requests new hangers for the 180th Fighter Wing

U.S. Senator Rob Portman is urging Senate Armed Services to support funding for upgraded Aerospace Control Alert Complex Hangers for Toledo's 180th Fighter Wing.

Senator Portman wrote a letter to Senate Armed Services Chairman John McCain saying that the current temporary ACA shelters need to be replaced because their life expectancy is almost over.

Senator Portman also wrote that the hangers have inadequate fire suppression capabilities and improper design specifications for supporting U.S. fighter aircraft.

He said these factors hamper the ability of the 180th Fighter Wing to carry out a critical homeland protection alert mission.

Senator Portman went on to say that constructing new hangers will also be the more cost effective option, as the temporary hangers are extremely expensive to heat in the winter.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.