Lenawee County Crime Stoppers searching for Dollar General thief

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County are searching for the person who broke into a Dollar General Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at the store at 14540 West US 223 in Manitou Beach around 2 a.m.

Lenawee County Central Dispatch received a call of a glass breakage alarm.

Police arrived to the scene to find the glass doors broke out of the store.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 517-266-6161 or text your tip to 274637.

Information that leads to an arrest will earn the caller a cash reward.

