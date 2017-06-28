Toledo pastor facing sex trafficking charges seeks bail - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo pastor facing sex trafficking charges seeks bail

Cordell Jenkins (Source: Lucas County Jail) Cordell Jenkins (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A local pastor facing federal child sex trafficking charges is looking to get out of jail.

Cordell Jenkins is set to face a judge on Wednesday.

Jenkins filed a motion to request bail earlier this month.

If approved, Jenkins will need to follow strict conditions until his trial date, which includes wearing a tracking device. 

