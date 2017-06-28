Mover accused of stealing Rolex, Cyma watches from new homeowners

A mover is accused of stealing watches from the people he was helping move in to their new home on June 19.

Rachel Kipplen told police that she and her husband recently purchased a home in Toledo in May.

Kipplen said both her and her husband were present when the crew from Maumee Valley Movers were bringing their items into the house.

After the movers finished, Kipplen noticed that her husband's Rolex Datejust watch and Cyma watch were missing from a dresser drawer.

Kipplen then called around to local jewelry stores to see if anyone has recently tried to sell the watches.

An employee from Leo Marks Jewelers told her that Drake Johnson of Maumee Valley Movers went into the store and attempted to sell the Rolex.

The employee said something seemed off about the situation and did not buy the watch from Johnson.

It was later discovered that an employee at Estate Jewelers purchased the Rolex from Johnson and had since sold it to someone else.

It is unclear if the Cyma had been sold or if Johnson is still in possession of it.

The value of the watches stolen totals $10,400.

The theft is under investigation.

