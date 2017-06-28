Mother locks son in car, attempts to set car on fire

A Monroe County mother is in jail after trying to set a car on fire with her son inside on Tuesday.

Monroe County police received a call from a 50-year-old Frenchtown Township man saying that his wife may have harmed their 11-year-old son.

Police received additional information that the family vehicle was on fire at the Roselawn Memorial Park.

Police arrived to the scene and found a Ford Explorer with smoke coming out the passenger side of the car, but the 48-year-old mother and son were not there.

Police later located the woman and her son walking in another part of the cemetery.

An investigation revealed that the mother bound her son at the wrists and locked him in the vehicle.

She then lit a fire in the trunk of the vehicle with her son inside.

She also attempted to light a fire with gasoline inside the passenger compartment where the 11-year-old was sitting.

The boy attempted to free himself from the vehicle while the fire did not ignite.

The mother then let her son out of the vehicle and walked away from the scene of the crime until an cemetery employee found them and untied the boy's wrists.

The woman was arrested and transported to ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital for evaluation before being taken to the Monroe County Jail.

The 11-year-old boy was taken to the same hospital for precautionary measures and later released.

The mother is being charged with attempted murder and arson.

