House fire leaves home damaged, officials suspect arson

A suspicious fire damaged a home in south Toledo Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred on the 600 block of Colburn Street around 1 a.m.

The fire chief said the call came in as a burglary alarm.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The fire damaged two bedrooms of the home.

The fire chief said the cause of the fire is suspicious.

The fire is under investigation.

