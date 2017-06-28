Family's home destroyed by suspicious fire after receiving death threats

A suspicious house fire leaves a family of four with no home in south Toledo Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred on Angola Road near Holland Sylvania in the Westbrook Village mobile home park.

Fire officials say the family was not inside the home at the time of the fire because they have been staying at a local hotel.

The family has reportedly been receiving death threats from someone they know, which caused them to stay at the a hotel for their safety.

Toledo police and the family were at the home just 20 minutes before the fire.

Police were on hand to protect the family while they collected some of their belongings from the home.

The house caught fire just after the family left.

The family said they believe they know who started their home on fire.

No one was injured, but the home suffered major damage.

The fire chief said the cause of the fire is suspicious and is under investigation.

